Atlantaa consolidated net profit rises 283.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.88% to Rs 1.62 croreNet profit of Atlantaa rose 283.75% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 88.88% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.6214.57 -89 OPM %-457.4172.07 -PBDT-5.3411.17 PL PBT-16.002.41 PL NP9.212.40 284
