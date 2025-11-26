ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.39% to Rs 14.38 croreNet profit of ATS Infrabuild Pvt rose 184.81% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.3811.56 24 OPM %15.096.57 -PBDT2.250.79 185 PBT2.250.79 185 NP2.250.79 185
