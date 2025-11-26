Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 407.47 croreNet profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 35.25% to Rs 50.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 407.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 397.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales407.47397.02 3 OPM %46.2059.33 -PBDT68.44105.44 -35 PBT65.98102.96 -36 NP50.5678.09 -35
