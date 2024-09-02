Atul Auto hits the roof as total sales rise 9% YoY in Aug'24

Atul Auto hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 665.85 after the company's total sales grew by 8.58% to 2,834 units in August 2024 as against 2,610 units sold in August 2023.

Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

For the period April to August 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 12,057 units, registering a growth of 54.52% from 7,803 units sold in the same period a year ago.