Atul Auto hits the roof as total sales rise 9% YoY in Aug'24

Atul Auto hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 665.85 after the company's total sales grew by 8.58% to 2,834 units in August 2024 as against 2,610 units sold in August 2023.For the period April to August 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 12,057 units, registering a growth of 54.52% from 7,803 units sold in the same period a year ago.
Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 9.03 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 130.1% YoY to Rs 132.57 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
