Eicher Motors CV sales rises to 6,543 units in Aug'24

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) rose marginally to 6,543 units in August 2024 from 6,476 units sold in the same period last year. While, the domestic sales increased by 2.05% to 6,028 units, total exports dropped 23.19% to 255 units in August 2024 over August 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in August 2024 grew by 9.7% to 260 units from 237 units sold in August 2023. Further, the company said that it has sold 73,629 motorcycle units in August 2024, which is lower by 5.1% as compared with 77,583 units in August 2023.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc slipped 11.5% to 61,087 units and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc climbed 46.52% to 12,542 units in August 2024 over August 2023.

The International business recorded sales of 8,006 units in August 2024, down by 2.25% as compared with 8,190 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.94% to Rs 1,101.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 918.34 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 4,393.05 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Eicher Motors shed 0.74% to Rs 4,922 on the BSE.

