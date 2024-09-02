Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samor Reality Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Samor Reality Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, B A G Films & Media Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd and Orchid Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2024.
Samor Reality Ltd crashed 8.14% to Rs 103.85 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13912 shares in the past one month.
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd tumbled 6.98% to Rs 1007. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16402 shares in the past one month.
B A G Films & Media Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 9.46. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd shed 6.13% to Rs 20.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16463 shares in the past one month.
Orchid Pharma Ltd pared 5.77% to Rs 1436.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11868 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

