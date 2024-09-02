Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Carbon Exchange enters into Issuer Agreement with I-TRACK Foundation and Evident

International Carbon Exchange enters into Issuer Agreement with I-TRACK Foundation and Evident

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
To act as a local issuer of I-REC in Indian market
The International Carbon Exchange (ICX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Energy Exchange, has entered into an Issuer Agreement with the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation), having its office at De Mortel 2D, 5211HV -Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, and Evident EV (Evident), having its office at 400 Springvale Road, Sheffield SP10 1LP, United Kingdom.
This agreement authorizes ICX to act as a Local Issuer of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) in the Indian market. As part of this role, ICX will be responsible for registering Production Facilities and issuing I-RECs on the Registry managed by Evident for India.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

