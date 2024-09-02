Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd and Granules India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024.
Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 6.30% to Rs 740.3 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47827 shares in the past one month.
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd crashed 5.41% to Rs 805.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18070 shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd lost 5.16% to Rs 1235.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7172 shares in the past one month.
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 433.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Granules India Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 681.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68376 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

