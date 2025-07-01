Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atul Auto reports 3% YoY increase in June'25 sales

Atul Auto reports 3% YoY increase in June'25 sales

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Atul Auto reported 2.93% increase in total sales to 2,705 units in June 2025 as against 2,628 units sold in June 2024.

The companys domestic sales increased marginally to 2,511 units in June 2025, compared to 2,502 units posted in June 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 34.14% to Rs 7.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, total revenue from operations grew by 31.74% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.98 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

The counter declined 1.14% to Rs 454.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

