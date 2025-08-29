Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

ATV Projects India jumped 2.57% to Rs 39.10 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) & term sheet with Shri Vrinda Infracon for the development of its unutilised land at ATV Nagar in Mathura.

As per regulatory disclosures, there is no shareholding in Shri Vrinda Infracon by ATV Projects India, and the agreement does not include any special rights such as the appointment of directors, first right of share subscription, or restrictions on changes in capital structure. The parties are not related to the promoter group, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

There is no issuance of shares involved under this agreement, nor are there any board nominations or potential conflicts of interest disclosed. Details regarding the development agreement will be shared with the stock exchange upon execution. As of now, there are no amendments or terminations associated with the agreement.

 

ATV Projects India is engaged in providing project management and engineering services, along with project supplies and execution work for various industrial sectors.

For the quarter ended Q1 FY26, the company reported a 25.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2.01 crore, despite a 23% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 15.26 crore, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

As of 29 August 2025, ATV Projects India's market capitalization stood at Rs 207.69 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

