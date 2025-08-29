Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Granules India Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2025.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd spiked 8.42% to Rs 351.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62622 shares in the past one month.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd surged 7.06% to Rs 478.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35687 shares in the past one month.
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd soared 6.93% to Rs 259.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
Granules India Ltd rose 6.85% to Rs 499.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70472 shares in the past one month.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd gained 6.42% to Rs 11276.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55906 shares in the past one month.
