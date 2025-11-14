Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.09% to Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of Atvo Enterprises declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.09% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.320.79 67 OPM %-11.36-1.27 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.030.04 -25
