AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 4.56%, gains for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.65, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.3% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.16% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47624.25, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 627.7, up 3.22% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 13.3% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.16% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 23.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

