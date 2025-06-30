Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank has entered into strategic partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), aimed at deepening insurance penetration and financial protection across India's underserved population.

Under this tie-up, the Bank will distribute LIC's comprehensive portfolio of life insurance solutions, including term insurance, endowment plans, whole life policies, pension and annuity products, and child-specific plans catering to a broad spectrum of protection and retirement needs.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

