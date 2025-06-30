Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2025.

Sigachi Industries Ltd crashed 11.63% to Rs 48.76 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR tumbled 9.78% to Rs 0.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajoo Engineers Ltd lost 9.23% to Rs 109.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty tests 25,500; FMCG, banks drag

Rath Yatra

Odisha stampede: Cong seeks CM's resignation; ₹50 lakh for kin of deceased

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Registration opens for Northeast students

murder

Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

Orbit Exports Ltd shed 6.62% to Rs 215.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10450 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd slipped 5.94% to Rs 138.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51976 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon