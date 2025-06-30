Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with substantial losses in the mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by weak forex reserves and global uncertainty. Geopolitical relief and US-India trade optimism offered little support, as caution persisted ahead of the July 9 U.S. tariff deadline.

The Nifty slipped below 25,500 level after hitting days high of 25,669.35 in early trade. Auto shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 527.37 points or 0.63% to 83,531.55. The Nifty 50 index fell 148.55 points or 0.58% to 25,489.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.57% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.67%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,206 shares rose and 1,849 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.01% to 12.89.

Also Read

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty tests 25,500; FMCG, banks drag

Rath Yatra

Odisha stampede: Cong seeks CM's resignation; ₹50 lakh for kin of deceased

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Registration opens for Northeast students

murder

Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 0.73% to 23,831.75. The index rallied 2.33% in the past four trading session.

Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.11%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.76%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.76%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.68%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.66%), Eicher Motors (down 0.44%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.36%), Bharat Forge (down 0.10%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.04%) declined.

On the other hand, Bosch (up 1.43%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.33%) and Tata Motors (up 0.28%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.319 from the previous close of 6.310.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.6150 compared with its close of 85.5050 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.45% to Rs 95,924.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.21% to 96.830.

The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.26% to 4.247.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement gained 22 cents or 0.33% to $67.02 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Jindal Steel commissions first galvanizing line at Angul Complex

Jindal Steel commissions first galvanizing line at Angul Complex

RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon