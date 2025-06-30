Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

One MobiKwik Systems announced two senior-level promotions aimed at strengthening its core businesses and accelerating product innovation.

Saurabh Dwivedi has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), building on his significant contributions since joining MobiKwik in August 2023 as Senior Vice President - Engineering for the company's Payments division. O

Dhruv Wadhera has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP), Offline Payments. Dhruv has been leading MobiKwik's Offline Payments vertical since June 2023, spearheading its expansion across Bharat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Indices trade moderate cuts; auto shares slide

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon