Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2025.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd tumbled 8.78% to Rs 749.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 72560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24408 shares in the past one month.

 

Triveni Turbine Ltd lost 8.70% to Rs 540.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45977 shares in the past one month.

K.P. Energy Ltd crashed 6.60% to Rs 469.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52834 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd plummeted 6.04% to Rs 151. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Medplus Health Services Ltd pared 4.73% to Rs 876.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4653 shares in the past one month.

