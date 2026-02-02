Aurionpro Solutions bags data center infrastructure expansion project from IDBI Bank
Aurionpro Solutions has been awarded a prestigious data center infrastructure expansion project by IDBI Bank. This win marks Aurionpro's entry into IDBI Bank as a new strategic account, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for mission critical digital infrastructure projects.
The engagement involves a comprehensive upgrade of the bank's existing data center infrastructure, including Electrical, Cooling, Security, and allied MEP systems. The project will be executed in a live Data Center environment, making it one of the most complex and critical infrastructure upgrades undertaken by the bank.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST