Aurionpro Solutions bags data center infrastructure expansion project from IDBI Bank

Aurionpro Solutions bags data center infrastructure expansion project from IDBI Bank

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions has been awarded a prestigious data center infrastructure expansion project by IDBI Bank. This win marks Aurionpro's entry into IDBI Bank as a new strategic account, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for mission critical digital infrastructure projects.

The engagement involves a comprehensive upgrade of the bank's existing data center infrastructure, including Electrical, Cooling, Security, and allied MEP systems. The project will be executed in a live Data Center environment, making it one of the most complex and critical infrastructure upgrades undertaken by the bank.

Hindustan Zinc approves allotment of NCDs up to Rs 1,400 cr

Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

Lupin launches Dasatinib Tablets in U.S. market

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune selects TCS BaNCS for its digital transformation

Nifty trades above 24,950 mark; media shares decline

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

