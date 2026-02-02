Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc approves allotment of NCDs up to Rs 1,400 cr

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc has approved the allotment of (i) 42,000 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 420 crore (STRPP1); and (ii) 98,000 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh only) each, aggregating up to Rs 980 crore (STRPP2 which together with STRPP 1 (STRPPS)), where the cumulative principal amount of the STRPPS shall not exceed Rs 1400 crore.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

