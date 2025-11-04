Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit rises 5.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.39% to Rs 1871.02 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 5.21% to Rs 136.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 1871.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1863.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1871.021863.77 0 OPM %11.3211.54 -PBDT236.93238.59 -1 PBT184.39192.09 -4 NP136.94130.16 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content