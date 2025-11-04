Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 23.63 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 23.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.6319.49 21 OPM %4.495.28 -PBDT1.050.97 8 PBT0.810.70 16 NP0.680.44 55
