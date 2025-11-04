Timken India standalone net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 772.99 croreNet profit of Timken India declined 0.53% to Rs 89.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 772.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 752.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales772.99752.89 3 OPM %17.9117.71 -PBDT147.24144.54 2 PBT120.65123.64 -2 NP89.4789.95 -1
