BSE SME Nisus Finance Services Co spurts on debut

Dec 11 2024

Shares of Nisus Finance Services Co were trading at Rs 236.25 on the BSE, a premium of 31.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 180.

The scrip was listed at Rs 225, at a premium of 25% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 236.25 and a low of Rs 225. About 21.58 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Nisus Finance Services Co's IPO was subscribed 177.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 December 2024 and it closed on 6 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 170 to Rs 180 per share.

 

The issue size comprised of fresh issue of 38,56,000 and offer for sale (OFS) of 7,00,800 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.22% from 99.74% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet augmenting fund setup, additional licenses, facility management services and fund management infrastructure in IFSC-Gift City (Gandhinagar), DIFC-Dubai (UAE) and FSC- Mauritius, fund raising cost, distribution and placement fee to third party distributors or agents in India or international markets for creation of a pool of funds, investment in subsidiary company viz. Nisus Fincorp (RBI Registered NBFC), for augmenting the capital base and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Nisus Finance Services Co on 3 December 2024, raised Rs 32.21 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.89 lakh shares at Rs 180 per share to 11 anchor investors.

CII recommends maintaining a 4.9% fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 and 4.5% for 2025-26

Nifty hovers above 24,650; metal shares shine for 5th day

Bharat Global Developers wins order of Rs 650 cr from Tata Agro & Consumer Products

BEML secures order of Rs 136 cr from Ministry of Defence

H.G. Infra spurts on bagging LoA from Road Ministry

Nisus Finance Services Co. primarily provides transaction advisory services. Its subsidiaries focus on real estate and urban infrastructure fund and asset management. Operating under the Nisus Finance Group/NiFCO brand, the company collaborates closely with developer partners to tailor solutions that align with its advisory clients' long-term business plans. The firm's fund business leverages a research-driven approach and capitalizes on emerging market trends to foster strong relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders. As of 30 June 2024, the company had 34 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.58 crore and net profit of Rs 8.30 crore for the period as on 30 June 2024.

First Published: Dec 11 2024

