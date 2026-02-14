Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 7.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 8604.51 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 7.62% to Rs 910.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 845.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 8604.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7893.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

