Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 7491.92 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 79.50% to Rs 908.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 506.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 7491.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6378.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.62% to Rs 3172.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1927.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 28704.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24617.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content