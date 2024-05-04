Aurobindo Pharma's Rajasthan-based facility concludes US FDA audit with 9 observations

Aurobindo Pharma said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected the Unit-II, a formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities that is situated at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The inspection was conducted from 25th April 2024 to 3rd May 2024. The inspection closed with 7 observations.

"The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The drug maker reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip had lost 0.10% to end at Rs 1152.70 on the BSE on Friday.

