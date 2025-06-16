Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma said that its subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma, USA has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in USA by the name of Cresedemo Pharma LLC.

The purpose of incorporating this new entity is to expand the companys pharmaceutical products business in USA.

The company has subscribed to a share capital of $10,000 divided into 10,000 shares with a nominal value of $1 each.

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 903.47 crore despite a 11.9% jump in net sales to Rs 8,381.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

The scrip declined 0.38% to end at Rs 1,150.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Shares may jump at opening bell

Shares may jump at opening bell

K&R Rail Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

K&R Rail Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 19.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 19.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon