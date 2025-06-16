Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares may jump at opening bell

Shares may jump at opening bell

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 53 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 1,263.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,041.44 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 9467.60 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices edged higher on Monday, even as investors kept one eye on rising tensions between Israel and Iran and the other on a fresh batch of Chinese economic data.

 

Oil prices surged after Israel and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend, stoking fears of a broader conflict in the region. Gold followed suit, climbing higher as investors rushed to the comfort of safe-haven assets.

Back in Asia, the spotlight was on China. The country released a mix of economic indicators that painted a somewhat uneven picture. Retail sales in May shot up 6.4% from a year earlier, signaling a boost in consumer spending. But industrial output slowed to 5.8% year-on-year, down from 6.1% in April.

Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment rose 3.7% in the January-May period, slightly weaker than the 4% growth seen in the first four months. There was a silver lining, though: the urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.0% in May, the lowest since November 2023.

Over on Wall Street, all three major US indexes sank on Friday, spooked by the Middle East flare-up and surging energy prices. The Dow tumbled 1.79%, the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and the Nasdaq slid 1.30%.

Focus was now squarely on a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Fed is set to kick off a two-day meeting from Tuesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, around 4.5%, at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply lower Friday as rising geopolitical tensions rattled investor sentiment. The sell-off followed reports of Israeli military strikes on Iran, stoking fears of broader conflict in the oil-rich Middle East and pushing crude oil prices higher. The nervousness spilled across global markets, triggering widespread risk-off mood. Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 573.38 points or 0.70% to 81,118.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 169.60 points or 0.68% to 24,718.60. The 50-unit index has fallen 1.68% in two consecutive sessions.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

