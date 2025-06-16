Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 36.84% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of I Secure Credit & Capital Services reported to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.84% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.26% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.38 -37 0.742.26 -67 OPM %-5158.33-52.63 --1935.1445.58 - PBDT-12.70-0.75 -1593 -15.64-0.07 -22243 PBT-12.70-0.75 -1593 -15.65-0.09 -17289 NP-12.70-0.58 -2090 -15.65-0.09 -17289

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

