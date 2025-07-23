Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 68.40 crore

Net Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 68.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.4064.89 5 OPM %19.4612.08 -PBDT13.765.19 165 PBT-10.78-13.74 22 NP-9.42-10.70 12

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

