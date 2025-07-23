Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 68.40 croreNet Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 68.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.4064.89 5 OPM %19.4612.08 -PBDT13.765.19 165 PBT-10.78-13.74 22 NP-9.42-10.70 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content