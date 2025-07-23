Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 22.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 22.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Jul 23 2025

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 184.38 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 22.07% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 184.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales184.38160.54 15 OPM %17.2416.49 -PBDT32.9527.60 19 PBT26.5522.06 20 NP20.1916.54 22

First Published: Jul 23 2025

