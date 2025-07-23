Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 14.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 874.50 croreNet profit of Syngene International rose 14.53% to Rs 86.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 874.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 789.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales874.50789.70 11 OPM %23.6021.50 -PBDT212.50176.20 21 PBT101.3069.30 46 NP86.7075.70 15
