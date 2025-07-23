MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 19.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 465.98 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 19.28% to Rs 85.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 465.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales465.98364.34 28 OPM %71.6676.49 -PBDT117.5698.42 19 PBT115.8997.15 19 NP85.5571.72 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content