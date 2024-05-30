Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.80% to Rs 31.01 croreNet profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 29.03% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.21% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 111.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
