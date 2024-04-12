Australia Market falls 0.33%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined by 25.49 points, or 0.33%, to 7,788.08. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 23.86 points, or 0.3%, to 8,050.22.
Total 8 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +1.23%, while consumer staples was the bottom performing sector, falling 0.93%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were REGIS RESOURCES and RED, up 6.76% and 6.17% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES and THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, down 7.51% and 7.34% respectively.
Shares of utilities sector advanced, with Meridian Energy shares up 2.1% and Origin Energy up 2.4%.
Shares of consumer staples and consumer discretionary firms were weaker, with supermarket giants Woolworths (down 1.1%) and Coles (down 1.2%) closed down, along with Treasury Wine Estates (down 1%). Wesfarmers shares dipped 0.7%, JB Hi-Fi 0.7% and Harvey Norman 1%.
