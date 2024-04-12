Australia Market falls 0.33%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined by 25.49 points, or 0.33%, to 7,788.08. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 23.86 points, or 0.3%, to 8,050.22.

Total 8 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +1.23%, while consumer staples was the bottom performing sector, falling 0.93%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were REGIS RESOURCES and RED, up 6.76% and 6.17% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES and THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, down 7.51% and 7.34% respectively.

Shares of utilities sector advanced, with Meridian Energy shares up 2.1% and Origin Energy up 2.4%.

Shares of consumer staples and consumer discretionary firms were weaker, with supermarket giants Woolworths (down 1.1%) and Coles (down 1.2%) closed down, along with Treasury Wine Estates (down 1%). Wesfarmers shares dipped 0.7%, JB Hi-Fi 0.7% and Harvey Norman 1%.

Australia stock market finished session lower on Friday, 12 April 2024, as risk sentiments subdued amid lingering concerns surrounding stubborn US inflation and the outlook for interest rates. Most of ASX sectors declined, with losses in shares of energy and material sectors partially offset by gains in gold miners on rising bullion prices.