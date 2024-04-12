Business Standard
HFCL rises on bagging order worth Rs 65 cr

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
HFCL gained 1.64% to Rs 98.11 after the company announced that it has received purchase orders for the supply of optical fiber cables amounting to Rs 64.93 crore.
The order is bagged from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country and it is to be executed by July 2024.
HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technology products to its customers. HFCLs strong R&D expertise coupled with its global system integration services and decades of experience in fiber optics enable it to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 14.44% to Rs 82.24 crore on 4.92% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,032.31 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

