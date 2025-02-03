Business Standard

Euro currency speculators add to net shorts

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 66604 contracts in the data reported through January 28, 2025. This was a weekly change of - 4118 net short contracts.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

