The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.11 percent to 7,769.70, with industrials and financials underperforming. The broader All Ordinaries index ended marginally lower at 8,010.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Australian markets edged lower after several Fed officials speaking Tuesday stressed the Fed's commitment to making decisions based on incoming economic data.