Australian markets register modest gains

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Australian markets eked out modest gains as minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's February monetary policy meeting reinforced a tightening bias without committing to May action.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.24 percent to 8,958.90, extending gains from the previous session.

The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.20 percent higher at 9,182.50. Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton soared 4.7 percent after reporting a jump in half-year net profit.

Japanese markets end lower after GDP data

Sensex settles 174 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,700 level

Tata Motors PV records Q3 loss of Rs 3,486 cr; JLR disruption weighs

Nifty February futures trade at a premium

Brainbees Solutions slumps after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 38 cr

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

