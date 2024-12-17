Business Standard
BCL Inds arm gets consent to establish bio-diesel plant

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

BCL Industries' subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery received an approval to set up a 75 kilo litre per day (KLPD) bio-diesel and oil extraction plant at its Kharagpur unit, with a project cost of Rs 150 crore.

In addition, BCL Industries has also received environmental clearance (EC) to establish another 150 KLPD ethanol manufacturing plant at its Bathinda distillery; work for the same will begin in the coming months.

Additionally, the work on 75 KLPD biodiesel plants at Bathinda distillery is going on in full swing.

The company said that these moves will further enhance its capabilities and reinforce its commitment towards green energy initiatives.

 

BCL Industries, operation spans all aspects of real estate development, oil and refinery, and distillery.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 54% to Rs 27.65 crore on a 50% jump in net sales to Rs 721.28 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of BCL Industries rose 0.21% to Rs 53.19 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

