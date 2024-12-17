Chinese shares end lower after a choppy session

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors eyed this week's interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England for hints on where interest rates are headed in 2025.
The dollar edged higher against major peers as traders braced for a hawkish 25-bps rat cut from the Fed on Wednesday. Gold and oil prices were marginally higher in Asian trade.
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.73 percent to 3,361.48 after a choppy session despite Premier Li Qiang urging government officials to swiftly carry out key economic tasks for the coming year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.48 percent to 19,700.48.
