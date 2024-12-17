Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end lower after a choppy session

Chinese shares end lower after a choppy session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors eyed this week's interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England for hints on where interest rates are headed in 2025.

The dollar edged higher against major peers as traders braced for a hawkish 25-bps rat cut from the Fed on Wednesday. Gold and oil prices were marginally higher in Asian trade.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.73 percent to 3,361.48 after a choppy session despite Premier Li Qiang urging government officials to swiftly carry out key economic tasks for the coming year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.48 percent to 19,700.48.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

MMT travel report

Premium stays and solo escapes among India's year-end travel trends: Report

milk factory amul mother dairy

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

Danger, Hack, Hacking

What is Salt Typhoon, the China-linked cyberattack shaking US telecom?

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill introduced in LS amid fierce opposition

Amit Shah, Home Minister

PM favoured referring ONOE Bill to JPC for wider discussions: Shah tells LS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon