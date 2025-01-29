Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian shares rise as core inflation eases

Australian shares rise as core inflation eases

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Australian shares advanced after data showed core inflation eased by more than expected in the final three months of 2024, fueling bets for a quarter-point easing by RBA in February.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.57 percent to 8,447 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.65 percent at 8,700.70.

Financials led the surge, with banks like Westpac and ANZ nearing record highs. Energy stocks and gold miners also pushed higher while falling copper prices weighed on the mining sector.

Star Entertainment soared 13 percent after the company said it would divest its Star Sydney Event Centre assets to theatre owner and operator Foundation Theatres for A$60 million to bolster liquidity.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power rallies as Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 2,940 cr; board OKs Rs 5,000-cr QIP

Adani Power rallies as Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 2,940 cr; board OKs Rs 5,000-cr QIP

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 23,150

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 23,150

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon