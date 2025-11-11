Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.64% to Rs 604.91 croreNet profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 9.01% to Rs 766.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 842.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.64% to Rs 604.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1092.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales604.911092.65 -45 OPM %96.3087.09 -PBDT543.96961.16 -43 PBT539.22959.59 -44 NP766.87842.77 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content