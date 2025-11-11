Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 96.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 1974.03 croreNet profit of Reliance Power declined 96.97% to Rs 87.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2878.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 1974.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1759.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1974.031759.81 12 OPM %31.2921.36 -PBDT315.7216.63 1798 PBT108.20-226.84 LP NP87.322878.15 -97
