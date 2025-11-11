Kalpataru consolidated net profit declines 81.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.79% to Rs 793.77 croreNet profit of Kalpataru declined 81.94% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.79% to Rs 793.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 506.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales793.77506.26 57 OPM %0.756.96 -PBDT15.5157.25 -73 PBT4.7847.87 -90 NP5.4430.13 -82
