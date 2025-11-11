K E C International consolidated net profit rises 88.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 6091.56 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 88.21% to Rs 160.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 6091.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5113.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6091.565113.31 19 OPM %7.076.26 -PBDT263.55158.79 66 PBT212.98113.47 88 NP160.7585.41 88
