Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.71% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.9116.083.103.670.270.450.120.330.070.33