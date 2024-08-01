Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 655.59 points or 1.09% at 59529.85 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.38%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.92%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.17%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.87%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.57%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.5%), MRF Ltd (down 1.38%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.85%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.8%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.4%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.23%) moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 332.97 or 0.6% at 54999.27.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 111.33 points or 0.67% at 16594.09.
The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.12% at 24981.45.

More From This Section

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the June 2024 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was up 42.21 points or 0.05% at 81783.55.
On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 2278 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil secures bronze, Hockey- IND 1-2 BEL in 4th quarter

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from record high, Nifty below 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPS protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Oil prices rise during trade on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon