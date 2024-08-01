Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 133.67 croreNet profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 104.83% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 133.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.67102.41 31 OPM %47.3545.64 -PBDT42.1019.95 111 PBT40.4019.37 109 NP30.1314.71 105
