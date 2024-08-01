Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 133.67 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 104.83% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 133.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.67102.4147.3545.6442.1019.9540.4019.3730.1314.71